Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Man Charged With Sexually Abusing, Raping Minor In Area, Police Say

Valerie Musson
A 28-year-old Orange County man has been charged with sexually abusing and raping a minor, police say.
New York State Police say Joshua Vitek, 28, of Highland Falls was involved with a sexual relationship with a person less than 15 years old.

Vitek was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and faces the following charges:

  • First-degree sexual abuse, a felony
  • Second-degree criminal sexual act, a felony
  • Predatory sexual act against a child, a felony
  • First-degree rape, a felony
  • Second-degree rape, a felony

Vitek was arraigned in the Town of Monroe Court and remanded to Orange County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

