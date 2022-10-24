Contact Us
Man Charged With Setting Hudson Valley Home On Fire In Domestic Violence Incident: Police

Ben Crnic
A man has been charged with setting a Westchester County home on fire as part of a domestic violence escalation.
Police in Westchester County have charged a man with setting a home on fire as part of a domestic violence incident. 

On Friday, Oct. 21, at around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a home in Yonkers located at 50 Gunther Ave. that had been set on fire as part of an "escalation of on-going domestic violence issues with a former acquaintance," police said. 

Police charged 28-year-old Kostiantyn Limanskyi, address unknown, with third-degree arson in relation to the incident. 

There were no injuries, and there was minor damage to the exterior of the residence, police said. 

