Man Charged With Leaving Scene Of Rockland Crash That Injured Motorcyclist

A 62-year-old man has been charged after police say he left the scene of a crash that injured a motorcyclist in Tappan.
A 62-year-old man has been charged after police say he left the scene of a crash that injured a motorcyclist in Tappan. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Orangetown Police say they responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on State Route 303 near Kings Highway in the hamlet of Tappan on Wednesday, Sept. 25 around 9:30 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and located a damaged 2004 Harley Davidson with an injured driver, police say.

After talking to witnesses, police say it was determined that the driver of a gray 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt left the scene after hitting the motorcyclist.

Police say they located the driver on an adjoining road and identified him as Suljo Pirija, 62, of West New York, New Jersey.

The motorcyclist was transported by South Orangetown Ambulance Corps and the Rockland County Paramedics Service to Montefiore Nyack Hospital for treatment of leg injuries that have been deemed non-life-threatening, police say.

Pirija was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a misdemeanor.

Pirija was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Justice Court on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

