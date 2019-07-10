Man Charged With Fleeing From Police, Reckless Driving In Rockland Stop

A 21-year-old man from the area is facing a host of charges after attempting to evade New York State Police troopers attempting to stop him by weaving through traffic on I-87 in Orangetown.

New York State Police troopers attempted to stop Joshua Grant of Chester in Orange County at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, for a vehicle and traffic violation.

Police said that when troopers attempted to stop him, Grant refused to comply and took them on a short chase while weaving through traffic. Following that brief pursuit, Grant eventually pulled over, and during the subsequent investigation, it was determined that he was in possession of 10 grams of marijuana.

Grant was arrested and transported to State Police Headquarters in Tarrytown, where he was charged with the unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, obstructing governmental administration, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of marijuana and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Following his processing, Grant was released and ordered to return to the Town of Orangetown Court on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

