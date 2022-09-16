Man Charged With DWI In Connection To Crash That Killed 29-Year-Old In Region

State police have charged a man from the region with alleged vehicular manslaughter and DWI in connection to the death of a 29-year-old man.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13 in the town of Delaware on Jeffersonville North Branch Road.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, an investigation revealed that a 2017 Volkswagen Passat, driven by David Slemmer, age 62, from the hamlet of Callicoon was traveling northbound on Jeffersonville North Branch Road when for unknown reasons he crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a 2020 Chevrolet, operated by Erek Cruz, age 29, from the town of Thompson.

Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene. Slemmer was transported to Garnet Medical Center with spinal injuries, Nevel said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, state police arrested and charged him with DWI and vehicular manslaughter, Nevel said.

Slemmer was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail set at $50,000 cash, $75,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond.

He is scheduled to return to the Town of Liberty Court on Saturday, Oct. 1.

