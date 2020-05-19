Man Charged With DWI After Jeep Slams Into Utility Pole, State Police Say

A Hudson Valley man is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a utility pole, state police said.

Troopers were dispatched to a stretch of the Greenville Turnpike in Greenville on Friday, May 15, where there was a report of a crash.

According to police, upon arrival, troopers found a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had struck a pole. Outside of the Jeep was Orange County resident Joseph Torregrossa, 67, of Port Jervis.

The investigation determined that Torregrossa was driving the Jeep - allegedly intoxicated - when the vehicle went off the road and struck the utility pole. No injuries were reported.

Torregrossa was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was later released and is scheduled to appear back in court at a later date to respond to the DWI charge.

