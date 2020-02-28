Man Charged With DWI After Fiery Route 45 Crash In Rockland

A man was charged with alleged DWI following a fiery car crash in Rockland County.

The incident took place around 2:43 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, in the area of Route 45 and Pomona Road in Ramapo, said the Rampo Police.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a vehicle had struck a utility pole and then burst into flames, police said.

The man was able to get out of the vehicle before the police arrived.

First responders douse the flames. Ramapo Police Department

Officers found the man was allegedly intoxicated and arrested before he was transported to Nyack Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Ramapo was assisted on the scene by the Town of Haverstraw Police, Rockland County Sheriff's Department, New York State Police, and the Hillcrest Fire Department.

A car was destroyed by fire following a crash. Ramapo Police Department

The operator was issued several traffic summonses and released from police custody in accordance with bail reform, police said. The man's identity was not released.

