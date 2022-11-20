Man Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Utility Pole In Rockland County, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed a vehicle into a utility pole, causing a fire on the road.

Officers in Rockland County responded to a fire on North Main Street in Hillcrest that broke out overnight between Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, the Town of Ramapo Police Department reported.

Police found that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, and a live wire caused a small fire on the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 35-year-old Haverstraw man, was the sole occupant, authorities said.

The man, whose identity was not released by police, was not injured in the crash, the Ramapo PD said.

He was arrested for DWI and is set to appear in court at a later date, authorities reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.