Man Charged With DWI After Crash In Parking Lot At Rockland Wendy's

A 32-year-old man has been charged with DWI after his involvement in a crash in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant in the area, according to police.

Orangetown Police responded to the parking lot of Wendy’s restaurant in Tappan (3 Route 303) on a report of a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, Dec. 8 around 9:40 p.m.

Further investigation revealed that a motorist driving a 2016 Honda Civic had swerved off the roadway and struck a utility pole, according to police.

The motorist, identified as Scott Puglisi, 32, of Old Tappan, New Jersey, was determined to have been operating the vehicle while in an intoxicated state, police say.

Puglisi was arrested and transported to headquarters, where police say he refused to submit to a breath test.

Puglisi was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Court on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

