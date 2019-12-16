Man Charged With Drunk Driving After Audi Crashes In Rockland, Police Say

A 68-year-old man was allegedly intoxicated when he drove his Audi through a fence and came to a stop after striking a utility pole in Rockland County, police said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department responded to Western Highway near Schreiber Street in Tappan at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, where there was a report of a crash.

Police said that the investigation determined that Blauvelt resident Harry Savas had gone off the roadway, struck a fence and a utility pole. During the investigation, officers also determined that Savas had allegedly been driving in an intoxicated state.

Savas had to be transported to Nyack Hospital by South Orangetown Ambulance paramedics for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries as a precaution. He consented to a blood test at the hospital, where it was determined he was under the influence.

Savas was charged with driving while intoxicated at the hospital and has since been released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Justice Court on Tuesday, Jan. 14, to respond to the charge.

