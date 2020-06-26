Man Charged With Attempting To Rape 13-Year-Old Girl In Rockland

A 30-year-old area man was arrested for the attempted rape of a 13-year-old girl.

The incident took place in Rockland County on Thursday, June 11, in Spring Valley, said Officer Matt Galli with the Spring Valley Police.

According to Galli, an investigation by the department's detective bureau into the alleged sexual misconduct found that Valery Lazard, of Spring Valley, had allegedly attempted to force himself on and engage in sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl.

The girl was able to fight off her Lazard and escape, Galli said.

Lazard was charged with attempted rape and criminal sexual act.

He was arraigned and sent to the Rockland County Jail on $50,000.00 bail.

