Man Charged With Attempted Murder Outside Hudson Valley Restaurant

A suspect has been charged after the stabbing of a 27-year-old man outside a Hudson Valley restaurant.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, in Putnam County at approximately 4 a.m. sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant at 182 Route 22 in Southeast for a dispute in progress with a knife involved.

Arriving Deputies found a large crowd outside the restaurant and quickly located the victim, a 27-year-old man, who had been stabbed in the neck and stomach area and began first-aid. Brewster Ambulance was dispatched to the scene and transported the victim to Danbury Hospital for treatment.

Deputies and Investigators from the Putnam Sheriff's Office determined, through interviews and video surveillance, that the victim and suspect became engaged in a verbal dispute which quickly escalated into a physical encounter.

At that time, the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Nestor Rodriguez, age 27, from Danbury.

He was located later that day, taken into custody without incident, and was subsequently charged with:

Second-degree attempted murder,

First-degree attempted assault,

Second-degree assault.

Rodriguez was arraigned in the Town of Southeast Court and remanded to the Putnam County Jail on bail. Deputies were assisted at the scene by members of the New York State Police, Carmel, and MTA Police Departments.

