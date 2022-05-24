Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Victim Reports Separate Incidents In Region

A man from the region is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting someone through a bathroom door.

Sullivan County resident Gregory Cochran, age 46, of Monticello, was arrested Friday, May 20, after the victim told New York State Police that Cochran had pistol-whipped them the day prior.

The victim also revealed that during a prior altercation with Cochran in Monticello in December 2021, Cochran had shot through a bathroom door, striking them in the head, police said.

Cochran and another person then drove the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment before they were later transferred to Garnet Health Medical Center in Orange County, according to police.

State Police arrested Cochran at his home in connection with both incidents.

He was charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He’s being held at the Sullivan County jail without bail.

