A New York City man with warrants out for his arrest is facing a host of new charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and setting fire to their Hudson Valley condominium, damaging at least 10 units, police announced.

First responders in Orange County were dispatched to the Buttonwood Hills Condominiums, in Middletown, on Concord Lane at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 17, where there was a report of a fire that broke out in the complex.

Upon arrival, police said that officers found a 37-year-old woman who was bleeding, who directed them in the direction of Larry Hickmon, Jr., age 39, of Jamaica, Queens, who was standing next to the burning building.

Hickmon allegedly ran from law enforcement into the woods nearby, but was ultimately tracked down by officers, who arrested him behind the condominium complex without incident.

According to reports, while Hickmon was being apprehended and fire crews from the Circleville, Siver Lake, Howells, Pocatello, and Mechanicstown fire departments battled the blaze, three children had to be rescued from a second-story balcony.

Hickmon was charged with:

Second-degree arson,

Third-degree assault,

Criminal obstruction of breathing.

Further investigation found that he had arrest warrants active in Orange County, in Newburgh and Wallkill, for assault incidents.

