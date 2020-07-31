Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Charged With Arson Of Rockland Hotel Now Wanted On Criminal Mischief Charge

Zak Failla
A man was arrested for arson at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Airmont.
A man was arrested for arson at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Airmont. Photo Credit: Rampao Police Department

A Rockland County man who was released on bail after lighting a car on fire at an area hotel is now wanted after being involved in a second dispute, police said.

On Tuesday, July 21 a 28-year-old man allegedly got into an argument with someone at the Howard Johnson Inn in Airmont and proceeded to light that person's car on fire, which spread to a second parked car beside it.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested by Ramapo Police officers, charged with two felony counts of arson and released on his own recognizance following his arraignment.

Police said that six days after being released, on Monday, July 27, that same man was involved in a dispute in Hillcrest that led to a vehicle being damaged. This time the man left the scene of the dispute and is wanted on a felony criminal mischief charge.

