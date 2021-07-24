Man Charged With Arson In Connection To Fire At School In Area, State Police Say

A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fire that broke out at a school in the area.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation into the blaze in Orange County during the early morning hours of Thursday, July 22 at the Kiryas Joel Public School on Dinev Road in the Village of Kiryas Joel.

New York State Police out of the Monroe Barracks arrested Yoel Einhorn, from the village of Kiryas Joel, on Friday, July 23. He's been charged with:

Third-degree arson (a Class C felony),

Third-degree burglary (a Class D felony)

Possession of burglar tools (A Class A misdemeanor).

Einhorn was arraigned at the Town of Newburgh Court and released on his own recognizance. Einhorn was scheduled to appear at the Town of Monroe Court for his next court date.

Police have not yet released any further details on the case.

