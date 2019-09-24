Contact Us
Man Charged In Connection To Stabbing At Area Nightclub

Police lights
A 26-year-old man is behind bars after being charged in connection with a stabbing at an area nightclub.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, at approximately 3:20 a.m., New York State Police and the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to VYBZE, a nightclub located 360 Route 211 West in the town of Wallkill for a report of an assault, state police said.

Responding patrols located a man with a large laceration to the right side of his head, according to police. An investigation undertaken by state police led to the arrest of a male suspect who was located hiding in the woods off Carpenter Ave.

Barry Cooper, 26, of Middletown was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. He was arraigned in the Town of Wallkill Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

VYBZE is the site of the former JD’s Sports Lounge where State Police investigated a shooting in April, 2018.

