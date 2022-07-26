Man Charged After Trying To Steal $6K From Car Sale In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A Northern Westchester man has been charged with alleged grand larceny after selling a vehicle and then telling the seller he had sold it for $6,000 less than the actual price.

Rayed Hamad, age 37, of Cortlandt Manor, turned himself in to Yorktown Police on Thursday, July 21 for the incident which took place in May.

According to the Yorktown Police, Hamad had made a deal with the victim to sell a vehicle on his behalf. It is alleged that Hamad sold the victim’s vehicle to a third party but told the victim the price of the sale was $6,000 less than the actual price, Yorktown Police said.

Hamad allegedly created a forged invoice for the sale from his business to conceal the discrepancy and kept the $6,000 difference for himself, police said.

Police spoke with an attorney and arranged for Hamad to turn himself in.

Following his arrest, Hamade was charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records. He was released on his own recognizance and is set to return to court in September.

