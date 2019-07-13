Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Teen In Stolen Pickup Truck Caught After Police Chase In Rockland
Police & Fire

Man Charged After Beaten, Burned Dog Found Dead In Greenburgh

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Jackson Place in Greenburgh.
Jackson Place in Greenburgh. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man has been charged with felony animal cruelty after a beaten and burned dog was found dead in Westchester, police say.

The Town of Greenburgh Police Department responded to a residence on Jackson Place to investigate a reported incident of animal cruelty on Saturday, July 13 at approximately 5:45 a.m.

There, officers located the dead pit bull terrier that had been beaten and burned in a metal fire pit in the backyard of the residence, Greenburgh Police Lt. Robert J. Gramaglia said.

Jackson Place residents, Ian De Los Reyes and Danilo Tolentino were interviewed by Greenburgh Police detectives.

De Los Reyes was charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty, Section 353-a of the New York State Agriculture and Markets law.

Tolentino was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance  (methamphetamine).

Both are being held at The Town of Greenburgh Police Department pending arraignment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.