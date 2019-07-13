Man Charged After Beaten, Burned Dog Found Dead In Greenburgh

A man has been charged with felony animal cruelty after a beaten and burned dog was found dead in Westchester, police say.

The Town of Greenburgh Police Department responded to a residence on Jackson Place to investigate a reported incident of animal cruelty on Saturday, July 13 at approximately 5:45 a.m.

There, officers located the dead pit bull terrier that had been beaten and burned in a metal fire pit in the backyard of the residence, Greenburgh Police Lt. Robert J. Gramaglia said.

Jackson Place residents, Ian De Los Reyes and Danilo Tolentino were interviewed by Greenburgh Police detectives.

De Los Reyes was charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty, Section 353-a of the New York State Agriculture and Markets law.

Tolentino was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Both are being held at The Town of Greenburgh Police Department pending arraignment.

