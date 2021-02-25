Man Caught With Stash Of Drugs, Cash, Police Say

A 47-year-old man was busted with an alleged large stash of drugs following an investigation into narcotics sales in the area.

Dutchess County resident Joshua Griffin, of Hyde Park, was busted on Tuesday, Feb. 23, by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force and Hyde Park Police Dept. and the DEA during a warrant search in Hyde Park, said Frank Tasciotti, assistant coordinator of the task force.

The search warrant was a result of an investigation into narcotics sales taking place at that location and the surrounding area, Tasciotti said.

During the search of the residence, agents seized more than an ounce of cocaine, 1000 suboxone strips, 700 controlled substance pills -- including but not limited to pressed fentanyl, oxycodone, and hydrocodone, $18,000 in cash, scales, and packaging materials.

Some of the drugs, cash seized. Dutchess County Drug Task Force

Griffin was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

He is being held at the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

Additional charges may be pending.

