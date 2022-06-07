Man Caught With 'Numerous Catalytic Converters' After Fleeing Cops In Westchester, Police Say

A Connecticut man was apprehended after police said he traveled in a vehicle containing "numerous" catalytic converters in Westchester County and ran away from officers.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious incident on Poningo Street in Port Chester on the morning of Saturday, June 4, and saw a vehicle leave the scene, according to the Port Chester Police Department.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, and the vehicle led officers on a short pursuit onto Byram Road in Greenwich, before it struck a traffic island as it neared I-95, police said.

When the vehicle became disabled, the two occupants fled the vehicle, police said.

Officers located one of the individuals, identified as a Hartford man, hiding in a backyard shed and arrested him, police said.

Authorities did not release the man's identity.

Police located the catalytic converters and tools in the vehicle, the report said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case or anyone who is the victim of this crime is to contact PCPD at 914-939-6332.

