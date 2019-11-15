Man Caught Stealing From Rockland Business

A 67-year-old man was nabbed by police after an officer spotted him in the back of a business early in the morning.

Richard Licata, of Tomkins Cove, was arrested around 2:53 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, after an officer patrolling Patriot Square spotted him in the rear of a business near an empty bottle storage area, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

According to police, the officer allegedly saw Licata loading a box into his vehicle, Hylas said.

During an investigation, it was determined that Licata took boxes and bags of empty beer bottles without the business owner's permission, Hylas said.

He was placed under arrest and charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

Licata was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3.

