Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Police & Fire

Man Busted With Meth, Gun During Rockland County Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A man was busted with meth and a gun during a stop in Rockland County.
A 22-year-old man was busted with more than two ounces of crystal methamphetamine and a loaded 9mm handgun during a traffic stop.

The stop took place in Rockland County in Haverstraw on Route 202 around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 31.

The drugs and gun were found during a stop of Ethan Iglesias, age 22, of West Milford, New Jersey, said Chief William Barbera, of the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

Iglesias was arrested, processed, and remanded to the Rockland County Correctional Facility without bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, April 4, said Barbera.

