Man Busted With Fentanyl, Other Drugs During Warrant Search In Area, Police Say

A 41-year-old man was busted with a host of drugs following an investigation into drug dealing in the area.

Orange County resident Wilfredo S. Gonzalez Jr., of New Windsor, was arrested on Friday, March 26, following a warrant search of his home by police detectives from the Town of New Windsor & City of Newburgh Police departments, along with members of the FBI’s Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and federal probation officers, said New Windsor Police Deputy Chief Michael Farbent.

The search warrant was the result of a several-month-long investigation into the illegal possession of narcotics by Gonzalez, Farbent said.

During the search, police seized more than 500 grams of fentanyl, 125 grams of crack cocaine, and approximately $50,000 in cash, he said.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged federally with drug possession violations, as well as violation of the terms and conditions of his federal probation.

He was transported to the Hudson Valley Office of the FBI and is awaiting presentation to the Southern District Court in White Plains later Friday, Farbent said.

Gonzalez faces a minimum of 10-years in a federal penitentiary if convicted.

“I want to thank our federal, county, and municipal law enforcement partners for their assistance in this case," said New Windsor Police Chief Robert L. Doss. "I want to make it clear to the New Windsor community that we are fully committed to aggressively pursuing dangerous drug dealers like Mr. Gonzalez, who chose to supply dangerous drugs like fentanyl to people in our town.”

