Man Breaks Windshield, Jumps On Hood Of Vehicle In Area 'Just For Fun,' Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the crime.
The area of the crime. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An 18-year-old man jumped on the hood of a vehicle and smashed the windshield at an area sports complex, just for fun, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday, March 26, in Ulster County at the Cantine Memorial Sports Complex in Saugerties.

Saugerties Police arrested Tyler Battros, of San Antonio, Texas, for criminal mischief, and criminal trespass following the incident, said Chief Joseph Sinagra, of the Saugerties Police.

An investigation into the incident found that Battros entered the sports complex around 11:30 p.m. and “just for fun” smashed the windshield out of a 2020 Honda Civic and further caused extensive damage to the hood of the vehicle by jumping up and down on the vehicle’s windshield and hood, Sinagra said.

On Tuesday, March 29, during an interview, Battros admitted to damaging the vehicle, telling the investigating officer that he did it ”Just for fun,” police added.

Battros was processed at police headquarters and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court.

