Man Breaks Into Area Home, Steals Slot Machine With $20,000, Police Say

An area man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing a slot machine containing $20,000 in quarters and a shotgun.

Ulster County resident Dominick Sanchez, 20, of Ellenville, was arrested by state police on Wednesday, Dec. 9, for burglary following an investigation into the Thursday, Dec. 3 incident, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, state police responded to a residence on North Old Greenfield Road in the town of Wawarsing for a report of a burglary.

An investigation revealed that an unknown person broke into the residence through a window and stole a vintage slot machine containing $20,000 in quarters and a 12 gauge shotgun.

The homeowner recognized the suspect on video footage as Sanchez, Nevel said.

On Wednesday, Sanchez was located at a residence in Ellenville and taken into custody.

State police were assisted in their investigation by Ulster County Probation and the Ellenville Police Department.

Sanchez was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Wawarsing Court on Friday, Dec. 11.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.