Man Boating With Family Dies After Possible Drowning In Hudson River

New York State Police are investigating a possible drowning in the Hudson River involving a Connecticut man.

Troopers n southern Warren County responded to the area of Davern Drive, in the town of Lake Luzerne, at around 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11.

A preliminary investigation determined that Wilfredo Arizmendi, age 48, of Hartford, was boating with family members when he entered the water to swim, according to New York State Police.

Arizmendi began to exhibit distress shortly after, said police.

He was thrown a floatation device but continued to struggle to stay above water, according to police.

Arizmendi was pulled back aboard with the assistance of another boat that was in the area, police said.

He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital where he was declared dead, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

