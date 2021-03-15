Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Man Behind Bars Following Road-Rage Incident In Area

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police arrested a Sullivan County man for alleged road rage.
New York State Police arrested a Sullivan County man for alleged road rage. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 34-year-old man is behind bars following an alleged road-rage incident in the region.

Sullivan County resident Ricardo Appling was arrested on Sunday, March 14, by New York State Police following the incident on  Route 17 in Wurtsboro, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, state police from the Wurtsboro barracks responded to a 911 call of a person driving a red Honda Civic Del Sol in an erratic manner and menacing the driver of another vehicle. 

The vehicles exited State Route 17 at exit 112. Appling, of Wurtsboro, allegedly stopped his vehicle and prevented the other vehicle from passing. He then exited his vehicle and retrieved a crowbar and approached the other vehicle, Nevel said.

The operator of the other vehicle was able to flee the area while speaking to 911. 

Troopers were able to locate the red Honda and identified Appling as the operator and the individual involved in the incident. 

 He was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, meaning, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Appling was remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, March 18.

