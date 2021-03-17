Man Arrested Three Times In One Day In Area, Police Say

A 29-year-old man was arrested by state police three times in one day on a variety of charges ranging from alleged possession of drugs to driving with a suspended license.

Ulster County resident Robert Radek, of the town of Marlboro, was arrested for the first time around 7:55 a.m., on Sunday, March 7, when he was pulled over in his 1994 Jeep Cherokee in the City of Newburgh, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

During the stop, the trooper learned that Radek was driving with a suspended license and was in possession of crack cocaine.

He was charged with criminal possession of drugs and driving on a suspended license and released on an appearance ticket.

The second arrest occurred at 2:30 p.m. the same day when Radek was driving a 2007 Honda Civic and traveling on Third Street in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for another traffic violation.

The trooper immediately recognized him from his earlier stop. The trooper learned that Radek was in possession of 1.3 grams of heroin and crack cocaine.

He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and once again released on an appearance ticket.

The third arrest occurred at 5:45 p.m. when Radek was driving the Jeep Cherokee and traveling on Robinson Street in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

While speaking to Radek the trooper determined that he was impaired by drugs.

He was charged with DWI/drugs and again released on an appearance ticket.

