Police & Fire

Man Arrested On Thruway For Fleeing Police In Stolen Car, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Man fleeing police in an alleged stolen vehicle was nabbed after crashing the vehicle.
Man fleeing police in an alleged stolen vehicle was nabbed after crashing the vehicle.

A 33-year-old man who allegedly fled from state troopers on the Thruway was nabbed for driving a stolen vehicle.

John C. Johnson, 33, of Paterson, New Jersey, was arrested around 10 a.m., Thursday, March 5, after troopers received a report of a vehicle pursuit entering the state from New Jersey, involving a stolen vehicle, said New York State Police.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle on I-87 in the town of Tuxedo. While attempting to avoid police, Johnson's vehicle struck the guide rail sustaining heavy damage and continued for a short time before driving off the road.

A brief foot pursuit ensued before Johnson, the driver of the stolen car, was taken into custody, state police said.

Johnson was determined to allegedly be impaired by drugs and while in custody, required the use of Naloxone.

He was transported to St. Luke’s hospital for overdose symptoms, non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash, and mental health evaluation, state police said.

Once treated and released, Johnson was charged with felony assault of an officer, criminal possession of stolen property, reckless driving, driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawful fleeing an officer and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Johnson was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail pending extradition from New Jersey State Police.

