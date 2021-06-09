Contact Us
Man Arrested In Hudson Valley Facing Murder Charge

Zak Failla
The suspect was apprehended at 405 Webster Ave. in New Rochelle Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A murder suspect was taken into police custody in Westchester days after allegedly fatally shooting a man during a home invasion.

The New Rochelle Police Department received an alert from the NYPD Homicide Division on Sunday, June 6 regarding a home invasion in the Bronx that led to a victim being shot and killed, possibly by a suspect who lives in New Rochelle.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that working with the NYPD, the department identified two suspects, as well as a suspect vehicle.

At approximately 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, Costa said that a License Plate Reader alerted New Rochelle Police officers that the suspects’ wanted vehicle was in the area near the intersection of Webster Avenue and Lincoln Avenue.

Costa said that investigators were able to track the vehicle using City cameras, and when it pulled into the parking lot at 405 Webster Ave., officers were able to establish a perimeter and block the suspects in.

As the vehicle was being approached by officers, Costa said that a suspect, later identified as New Rochelle resident Marlon Gardner, jumped out and took police on a brief chase before he was apprehended.

Gardner, age 23, who lives on Fifth Avenue, was arrested, booked for second-degree murder, and turned over to the New York City Police Department.

