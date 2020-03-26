Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing Woman, State Police Say

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of a woman and burglary.

Sullivan County resident Cody Yaun, 31, of Liberty, was arrested on Wednesday, March 25, by New York State Police after the woman was able to escape and report the attack to police, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

State police said an investigation revealed that Yaun allegedly broke into the apartment of a woman and attempted to strangle and sexually assault her.

The victim was able to free herself after pulling away and scratching Yaun in the face, Nevel said.

Yaun fled the residence but was located a short time later by troopers as he attempted to hide in a wooded area and taken into custody.

He was charged with felony sexual abuse, felony burglary, and criminal obstruction of breathing. Yaun was arraigned in Thompson Town Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail.

