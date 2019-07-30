Man Arrested For Possession Of Marijuana, MDMA, Sheriff's Office Said

A 32-year-old man was nabbed for alleged possession of marijuana and MDMA after being stopped for violating traffic laws.

John P. Gordon, of the Bronx, was arrested around 9:05 p.m., Thursday, July 25, after being stopped by a member of the Rockland County Sheriff's Office on patrol on Route 59 in Clarkstown, said Sgt. Christopher Corbett.

During the traffic stop, Gordon was found to be in possession of more than eight ounces of marijuana as well as pills which field-tested positive for the presence of MDMA, he said.

Gordon was charged with criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

He was processed and released and is scheduled to appear in court on August 12.

