Man Arrested For DWI/Drugs Following Stop For Headlight Violation In Rockland

An Orange County man was arrested for DWI/Drugs after being stopped by police for a headlight violation.

The 30-year-old Warwick man was arrested around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14, after being stopped by a Ramapo Police officer for a headlight violation on Orange Turnpike in the Village of Sloatsburg.

During the stop, the officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle as he approached to speak with the driver, police said.

After making contact with the driver, the officer observed a lit marijuana cigarette on the dashboard. The driver showed signs of impairment while speaking with the officer.

As a result of the officer’s investigation, the man was placed under arrest and charged with DWI/Drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The man was processed and released without bail in conformance with the NYS Bail Reform, the department said. Police did not release the man's identity.

