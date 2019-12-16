Contact Us
Man Arrested For DWI Following Crash Had 13 Active License Suspensions, Police Say

Saugerties Police arrested a man for alleged DWI had 13 active license suspensions, police said.
An Ulster man arrested for alleged DWI after crashing his vehicle had 13 active license suspensions.

Cesar Infante, 35, of Saugerties, was arrested around 1152 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, after police responded to the area of 67 Sparling Road for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch, and then proceeded to drive into a field, where it became disabled, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

When police arrived on the scene they found Infante who when they attempted to interview was "highly intoxicated and abusive toward officers," Sinagra said.

Infante was taken into custody for felony DWI, and for having a revoked driver's license due to a prior DWI, the chief said.

A check of records found that Infante had 13 active suspensions on his driver’s license, police said.

While being booked at police headquarters, Infante refused to submit to a chemical test and continued to be belligerent at officers, Sinagra said.

During booking, Infante allegedly spit in the face of the officer, resulting in additional charges of harassment and obstructing governmental administration.

He was released on his own recognizance but no one would come and pick him up so officers drove him home, the chief said.

Infante was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court where Infante was

