Man Arrested For Assault After Allegedly Abusing Parents In Hudson Valley

A Florida man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his parents in Scarsdale.
A 38-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting his father at his Westchester home and beating his mother with an umbrella, police said.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department were called to a Johnson Road home shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, where there was a report of an assault in progress involving an area family.

Upon arrival, police said that the officer found “an older white man” on the front yard, as well as “an older white woman” bleeding from her head with heavy bruising and swelling to her face.

The Johnson Road resident told officers that his son had just assaulted both him and his wife, punching both of them and striking his wife with a metal-framed umbrella.

Police said that the man was described as being approximately 6-foot-5, wearing an aqua shirt before he fled down Johnson Road.

While conducting a canvas of the area, officers received a notification from the Eastchester Police Department that a man matching the description of the suspect had been identified and located near the intersection of Wilmot Road and Turner Drive in town.

According to police, it was determined that Merritt Island, Florida resident Andrew Killourhy was the alleged abuser and he was taken into custody by Scarsdale police officers without further incident.

Killourhy was charged with a felony count of second-degree assault with the intent to cause physical injury and third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, a misdemeanor.

Following his arraignment in Scarsdale Village Court, Killourhy was remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $15,00 bail. He was scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, Oct. 6. 

