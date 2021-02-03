Man Arrested After Whacking On Door With Machete To Break In, Police Say

An area man was arrested after allegedly banging and whacking on a victim's door with a machete in an attempt to break-in.

Ulster County resident Antonio Giordano, age 41, of Saugerties, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 1, after Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute on Sawmill Road in the Town of Saugerties, Chief Joseph A. Sinagra said.

The caller told police she was locked in residence and a man, later identified as Giordano, was outside banging and whacking at her front door with a machete in an attempt to break-in.

Police located Giordano at his residence and he was taken into custody without incident. The machete used in the incident was recovered from inside Giordano’s residence, the chief said.

Giordano was charged with criminal mischief, and menacing with a weapon.

He was released on his own recognizance to return to court at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.