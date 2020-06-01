Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Man Arrested After Shoving Woman, Causing Her To Fall On Child, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Saugerties man was arrested for allegedly shoving a woman causing her to fall on top of her child.
A Saugerties man was arrested for allegedly shoving a woman causing her to fall on top of her child. Photo Credit: File

Police arrested a 35-year-old man following a domestic dispute in which he allegedly shoved a woman causing her to fall and land on her 8-year-old child.

Ulster County resident Brandon Deweever, of Saugerties, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 3, after police responded to a call on Garden Court of a domestic dispute, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that Deweever allegedly prevented the victim from leaving the residence, shoved the victims causing her to fall back into a bathroom closet and that he allegedly punched a hole in a bathroom door, Sinagra said.

An investigation found that when the victim attempted to leave the bathroom, Deweever shoved the victim again causing her fall forward and land on her child.

Deweever was charged with attempted assault, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful imprisonment, and criminal mischief.

He was released on his own recognizance with a no-harass order of protection issued for the victim.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.