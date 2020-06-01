Man Arrested After Shoving Woman, Causing Her To Fall On Child, Police Say

Police arrested a 35-year-old man following a domestic dispute in which he allegedly shoved a woman causing her to fall and land on her 8-year-old child.

Ulster County resident Brandon Deweever, of Saugerties, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 3, after police responded to a call on Garden Court of a domestic dispute, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that Deweever allegedly prevented the victim from leaving the residence, shoved the victims causing her to fall back into a bathroom closet and that he allegedly punched a hole in a bathroom door, Sinagra said.

An investigation found that when the victim attempted to leave the bathroom, Deweever shoved the victim again causing her fall forward and land on her child.

Deweever was charged with attempted assault, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful imprisonment, and criminal mischief.

He was released on his own recognizance with a no-harass order of protection issued for the victim.

