Man Arrested After Handgun Found During Area Traffic Stop, Police Say

A 31-year-old man is facing charges after police said he was found to be in illegal possession of a handgun during a traffic stop in Northern Westchester County.

Police arrested Steuben County resident Andrew Mancuso, of Greenwood, on Friday, March 4, according to New York State Police.

Troopers from the Somers barracks pulled over a 2008 Hyundai Elantra on I-684 in Bedford for vehicle and traffic violations at about 7 p.m. that day, police said.

Investigators determined that Mancuso, the driver of the Hyundai, was in possession of a Glock 43 9mm handgun and about four grams of alprazolam, police reported.

Mancuso was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, authorities said.

Mancuso was arraigned and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond, police said.

