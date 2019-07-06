Contact Us
Man Arrested After Fleeing From Police With Loaded Gun, Police Said

Kathy Reakes
Jeremiah D. Fannings
Jeremiah D. Fannings Photo Credit: Monticello Police Department

A 22-year-old man was arrested by police after fleeing from officers who were attempting to speak with him following a fight with a group of others in a Monticello parking lot.

Jeremiah D. Fannings, of Fallsburg, was arrested a little after midnight on Friday, July 5, on charges of felony criminal possession of a weapon and possession of marijuana, said the Monticello Police.

According to police, Officer George Mendez was conducting a patrol of the Monticello Housing Authority apartment complex located at Evergreen Drive in the Village of Monticello, when he saw a group of people in a fight in the parking lot.

When Mendez entered the parking lot to investigate, Fannings who was one of the subjects in the dispute, took off running through a wooded area. Police were able to locate Fannings a few minutes later on Pine Street.

During a search, police found that Fannings was in possession of a loaded Browning .380 caliber handgun and also 25 grams of marijuana, police said.

Fannings was arraigned in the Village of Monticello Justice Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on $50,000 bail.

