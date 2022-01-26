Man Alone In Area Home Prompts Standoff After Firing Shots, Police Say

A four-hour stan-off with an armed man in the area ended peacefully when the man surrendered.

The incident began around 4:13 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, in Dutchess County when the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to several reports of shots fired at a house and a vehicle on Channingville Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

According to Town of Poughkeepsie Police, an investigation revealed that a suspect was inside of a residence on Channingville Road.

Police made contact with the suspect, identified as Alfred Califano, age 49, of Wappingers Falls, and were able to speak with him.

At approximately 8:40 a.m., Califano surrendered to police and was taken into custody. No one was injured during this incident, police said.

Through investigation, it was determined that the suspect fired shots at a residence occupied by two subjects, and fired shots at a vehicle occupied by a third subject, police said.

This investigation is ongoing and charges will be forthcoming, police said.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department was assisted at the scene by:

City of Poughkeepsie Police Department

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office

Metro Transit Authority Police Department

Arlington Fire Department

New Hamburg Fire Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.