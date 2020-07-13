Man Allegedly Points Gun At Woman With Child In Room, State Police Say

A 31-year-old Hudson Valley man was arrested after allegedly threatening a woman with a gun during a domestic dispute with a child in the area.

Ulster County resident Aaron Croulet, 31 of Highland, was charged on Sunday, July 12, by New York State Police after officers responded to the domestic dispute, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Croulet, who was charged with menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a weapon, allegedly threatened a victim who called the police and reported that he had allegedly pointed a gun at her, Nevel said.

Nevel added that a young child was allegedly in the room when Croulet pulled the gun.

Croulet, who does own a gun, told troopers it was in the safe and he would come outside when they arrived, Nevel said.

He was arrested without incident. Croulet voluntarily surrendered his pistol and advised the troopers where the key to the safe was, Nevel added.

Croulet was released on his own recognizance and a full stay-away order of protection was issued to the victim.

He is due to appear in court on Tuesday, July 28.

