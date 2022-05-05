Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Person At Park In Hudson Valley

A Northern Westchester man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a person at an area park.

The incident took place in Yorktown around 1:30 p.m., on Friday, April 29 at DeVito Memorial Park.

Sidney M. Russ, age 50, of Yorktown Heights, was arrested after officers responded to 345 Kear St. for a report of an aggravated harassment complaint, said the Yorktown Police.

Following an investigation at the scene, it is alleged that Russ placed the victim in fear by threatening to kill them, police said.

Officers on patrol located Russ at the DeVito Memorial Park, where the victim identified him, police added.

Russ was charged with aggravated harassment and released on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 17 in Yorktown.

