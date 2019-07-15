Man Accused Of Taking Photos Up Woman's Skirt In Area

Do you know him?

New York State Police investigators are asking the public's help in the probe of an unlawful surveillance occurrence in Northern Westchester.

On Sunday, July 7 at approximately 4:20 p.m., in the Walmart store located on East Main Street in Cortlandt, the man pictured here is believed to have followed a victim, and captured several photographs up the victim’s skirt, police said.

State Police are asking anyone with information regarding the possible identity of this individual to please contact SP Cortlandt Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 914-769-2600. Please reference case# 9018701.

