Man Accused Of Stealing $5K Golf Cart In Area

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police arrested an Ulster County man for allegedly stealing a golf cart.
New York State Police arrested Ulster County resident Etienne Dodge, 31, of Wawarsing, on Thursday, Nov. 12, for the theft which took place on Thursday, Nov. 5, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, on Nov. 5, state police received a complaint of a stolen golf cart stolen from a local business in Accord.

 The golf cart was valued at $5,000. After an extensive investigation and numerous interviews, the golf cart was located at Lower Jennybrook Road in the town of Wawarsing on Nov. 12, Nevel said.

An additional investigation led troopers to Dodge. 

Following his arrest, Dodge was charged with criminal possession of stolen property. He was released on an appearance ticket.

