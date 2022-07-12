Contact Us
Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Child In Hudson Valley

Michael Mashburn
A New York City man is behind bars, accused of sexually abusing a child in Dobbs Ferry.
A man is behind bars, accused of sexually abusing a child in the region.

Charles Barbaro, age 53, of Brooklyn, was arrested Thursday, July 12, following an investigation by New York State Police and the Dutchess County Child Advocacy Center.

Investigators said Barbaro sexually assaulted a victim under the age of 13 in the village of Dobbs Ferry.

He was arraigned on a felony charge of criminal sexual act before the village of Dobbs Ferry Court and ordered held at the Westchester County jail on $50,000 bond.

Barbaro is due back in court Thursday, July 14. 

