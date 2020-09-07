Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Child In Area

Joe Lombardi
A 55-year-old area man has been accused of sexually abusing a child, state police said.
The charge comes after state police said a tip led to an investigation that determined Orange County resident John Suchomel, of Monroe, sexually abused the child under the age of 13 in the village of Philmont.

On Friday, Sept. 4, State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Suchomel and charged him with first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D felony.

Suchomel was arraigned before the Village of Philmont Court, and remanded to the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. 

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 9. 

