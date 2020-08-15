Man Accused Of Selling Items Stolen From Partner's Family, State Police Say

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators in Brewster issued an alert for a man wanted for multiple charges following his arrest five years ago.

Derek Maurice is wanted by the New York State Police and Town of Southeast Court after being charged with first-degree falsifying business records, criminal possession of stolen property, and bail jumping.

According to police, Maurice was arrested in 2015 following an investigation that determined Maurice allegedly stole property from his domestic partner's family and sold it to a pawn shop.

Maurice was last known to reside in the town of Chickamauga, in Walker County, Georgia.

Police described Maurice, 38, as being 6-foot tall weighing approximately 225 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Maurice’s whereabouts has been instructed to contact New York State Police investigators in Brewster by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.