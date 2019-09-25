Man Accused Of Posting Social Media Threats To Orangetown PD Officers, Family Members

A man who has been accused of posting social media threats to Orangetown Police officers and their family members is facing multiple charges.

Daniel Rupel, 39, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 23 after Orangetown Police say he made threats via written text and voicemail against various department officials as well as their family members.

The threats prompted an investigation from Orangetown Detectives, who arrested Rupel at the Rockland Motel in Garnerville (152 US-202) after connecting him to the messages.

Rupel was transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he was charged with aggravated harassment and falsely reporting an incident, police say.

Rupel was released and transported by South Orangetown Ambulance to Nyack Hospital after complaining of chest pains, according to police.

