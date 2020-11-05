Man Accused Of Possessing Obscene Sexual Performance By A Child, State Police Say

A 34-year-old local man has been arrested and charged for allegedly possessing footage of an obscene sexual performance by a child.

State Police in Montgomery announced that Ulster County resident Edwin Laboy Jr., of the hamlet of Wallkill in the Town of Shawangunk, was charged with a felony on Wednesday, Nov. 4 after investigators found child pornography in his possession.

According to troopers, the arrest was preceded by an investigation conducted by the agency's Computer Crimes Unit, spurred on by allegations, lodged on Jan. 21, that multiple images of possible child pornography were being uploaded to an electronic device in the area.

He will be sentenced in the Town of Newburgh Court later this month.

